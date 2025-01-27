SAS expands Swedish domestic network with routes to Halmstad and Kalmar

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has launched new domestic routes connecting Stockholm Arlanda Airport with Halmstad City Airport and Kalmar Öland Airport. These additions are part of SAS’ commitment to improving accessibility across Sweden and strengthening its domestic network.

The routes will enhance travel options for both leisure and business passengers, providing connections from northern to southern Sweden via Arlanda, which also offers links to SAS’ extensive global network through Copenhagen.

Halmstad, a business hub with a scenic coastline, and Kalmar, known for its entrepreneurial spirit and historical landmarks, will benefit from improved accessibility. Regional leaders highlight the routes’ importance for economic growth, tourism, and infrastructure development.

SAS has significantly expanded its domestic network this year, adding new destinations like Sälen and increasing flight frequencies. The airline collaborates with Braathens Airways AB (BRA) to support this growth.

SAS aims to serve both new and returning passengers as it continues to invest in Sweden’s connectivity.