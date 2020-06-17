SAS discloses routes resuming in July

SAS is now launching its traffic programme for July. In total, the new traffic programme will see capacity increased from 30 aircraft in June to over 40 in July, equivalent to just under 30 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

As demand slowly but surely increases, SAS is resuming flights to many destinations from Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm. In addition to a number of routes from Copenhagen, SAS is also resuming international flights from Oslo to a number of destinations, including Reykjavík, and continuing its operations to Finland and London from Stockholm.

Further destinations will gradually be added from all three countries as demand returns.

“As restrictions and inbound travel rules are relaxed, we are seeing a rise in demand for travel. However, it remains just as important that travellers keep themselves informed of the rules that apply to each country and destination at all times, and that people stay at home if they are experiencing any symptoms. We would also like to remind you of the measures that SAS has implemented in order to reduce the risk of infection spreading and the changes that these measures entail for your journey, e.g. the requirement to wear a face mask during flights,” says Freja Annamatz, Head of Media Relations.

In July, SAS will fly to the following destinations:

From Copenhagen:

• Aalborg

• Aarhus

• Faeroes

• Malaga

• Palma de Mallorca

• Alicante

• Athens

• Nice

• Split

• London

• Berlin

• Dusseldorf

• Frankfurt

• Hamburg

• Munich

• Stuttgart

• Amsterdam

• Bologna

• Rome

• Milan

• Brussels

• Faro

• Gdańsk

• Geneva

• Zurich

• Reykjavík

• Palanga

• Vilnius

• Arlanda

• Oslo

• Stavanger

• Bergen

• Trondheim

• New York

• Chicago

• San Francisco

From Oslo:

• Alta

• Bardufoss

• Bodø

• Evenes

• Kirkenes

• Longyearbyen

• Tromsø

• Lakselv

• Ålesund

• Bergen

• Haugesund

• Kristiansand

• Kristiansund

• Molde

• Stavanger

• Trondheim

• Athens

• Malaga

• Alicante

• Palma de Mallorca

• Split

• Barcelona

• Billund

• Gran Canaria

• Nice

• Aalborg

• Aarhus

• Stockholm

• Copenhagen

• Reykjavík

Stavanger to Aberdeen

From Stockholm

• Ängelholm

• Gothenburg

• Kalmar

• Kiruna

• Luleå

• Malmö

• Östersund

• Skellefteå

• Umeå

• Visby

• Malaga

• Alicante

• Palma de Mallorca

• Aten

• Thessaloniki

• London

• Rome

• Milan

• Faro

• Split

• Helsinki

• Oslo

• Copenhagen

