SAS completes first long-haul flight with brand new Airbus A321LR

SAS’ first Airbus A321 Long Range will complete its first long-haul flight on Wednesday 22 December from Copenhagen to Washington. It will enter official service on 27 March 2022.

The new aircraft is equipped with a service concept with three travel classes, like the rest of SAS’ long-haul fleet, and will increase SAS’ flexibility to meet Scandinavian travel patterns. The A321LR is part of SAS’ ongoing fleet renewal and will reduce climate-impacting emissions in comparison to previous generations of similar aircraft.

This narrow-body, single-aisled aircraft is specially configured to fly longer distances than a standard A321neo. The smaller aircraft gives SAS the opportunity to fill the aircraft on new routes and will be a welcome addition to the SAS long-haul fleet. The A321LR will increase the SAS’ flexibility to adjust to changes in the demand for new routes and destinations.

“This is an entirely new aircraft type for SAS, which is incredibly well suited to the Scandinavian market and emerging travel patterns to and from the region. It gives SAS an opportunity to offer travellers more intercontinental routes, fewer stopovers, and shorter travel times to and from Scandinavia. The new aircraft is equipped with a service concept at par with the rest of SAS’ long-haul fleet, offering passengers all the benefits, level of comfort and choices of our travelling classes,” says Karl Sandlund, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer.

The A321LR is part of the latest generation of aircraft and is expected to reduce climate-impacting emissions by around the same amount as when SAS introduced the A320neo, whose carbon footprint is approximately 15-18 percent smaller than an equivalent size aircraft from the previous generation.

“Reducing the carbon footprint in the airline industry is crucial and SAS aims to lead the way toward sustainable travel. We have set a target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 25 percent by 2030. The ongoing fleet renewal, including new long-haul aircraft, is an investment toward more sustainable aviation,” continues Sandlund.

SAS’ new A321LR completed its first flight for SAS on 20 December between Copenhagen and Oslo. It will officially enter service on 27 March 2022 and is planned to operate on routes from Copenhagen to Washington, Boston and New York.

Airbus A321LR The aircraft has 22 Business, 12 Plus and 123 Go, meaning a total of 157 seats in a single-aisle aircraft. The seats are specially chosen for the A321LR to optimise the comfort in all three travel classes to meet the expectations of frequent travellers. Seats in SAS Business are fully flat seat beds and there are different mood light scenarios in the cabins, as well as Hi-speed Wi-Fi. Every seat is equipped with IFE screens, PC-power and/or Hi-power USB. The reduced noise level inside the cabin will further enhance the travel experience on board. December 21, 2021 13:32