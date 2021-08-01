SAS celebrates 75 years of proud aviation

Today, August 1, marks the founding of SAS 75 years ago. August 1, 1946 saw the combination of Svensk Interkontinetal Lufttrafik AB, Det Danske Luftfartselskab A/S and| Det Norske Luftfartselskap A/S to form Scandinavian Airlines System.

SAS has been the proud carrier of travellers to, from and within Scandinavia during all these years. Scandinavia would not be the same today without a strong Scandinavian airline, and SAS will naturally continue to play an integral role in Scandinavian infrastructure also in the future.

Innovation has been a natural part of SAS in all these years. From the world’s first flight over the North Pole, thereby shortening the flying time between continents, to the current and future drive toward sustainable aviation.

The latest aircraft in the SAS fleet offer more comfort, less noise and up to 30% lower carbon dioxide emission – and represents just one of many initiatives on the journey toward sustainable aviation. This journey is critical, and SAS will in cooperation with the entire ecosystem, maintain its leading position in this work.

SAS operates in an industry that by its nature connects the world – it has the opportunity to build bridges and contribute to knowledge and understanding when people meet.

A warm thank you to everyone who has been part of creating and cheering for SAS through 75 years. SAS looks forward to the years to come!

August 1, 2021, 15:12