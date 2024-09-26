SAS cancels domestic flights from multiple Swedish airports due to aircraft shortage

SAS will cancel or reduce flights from several Swedish airports this autumn due to an aircraft shortage. The Estonian subcontractor Xfly will stop operating for SAS in November, ahead of the airline’s new agreement with BRA, which takes effect at the start of 2025.

As a result, flights from Sundsvall-Timrå, Ronneby, and Ängelholm Helsingborg airports will be significantly affected. From October 28 until mid-January, SAS will suspend flights between Ronneby and Stockholm Arlanda, while services between Sundsvall-Timrå and Arlanda will be cancelled entirely for November and December.

Meanwhile, flights between Ängelholm Helsingborg and Arlanda will be reduced to just one departure per day, down from the usual three to four daily departures.

