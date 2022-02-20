SAS cancels all flights over Ukraine, while Ryanair continues flying to Kiev

A number of airlines are now avoiding airspace over eastern Ukraine. SAS is now also cancelling its only flight to Ukraine and completely avoiding flying over the country. But Ryanair, among others, is still flying to Kiev.

The decision to discontinue all flights to and over Ukraine was taken by SAS on Sunday and will apply until February 27, when a new decision will be made. “We have followed the situation closely for some time and are now taking a break regarding the only flight we have to Kiev,” says Freja Annamatz, press manager for SAS Sweden.

The flight that is directly affected by the cancellation is flight SK4298 from Oslo to Kiev every Tuesday. In addition, SAS is redirecting its routes to Asia, primarily to Shanghai and Beijing, so that they do not pass Ukrainian airspace.

Other airlines are also avoiding airspace over Ukraine. On Sunday, Lufthansa decided to cease operations on Kiev and Odessa from Monday. KLM has previously decided not to fly to Kiev.

However, Ryanair will continue to fly as long as no fighting has begun, the company’s CEO Michael O’Leary said on Wednesday.

Several airlines have avoided flying over Ukraine since Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over a separatist-controlled area on July 17, 2014.

Source: Dagens Nyheter