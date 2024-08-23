SAS cabin crew go on strike

There has been a breakdown in negotiations between SAS and the Norwegian cabin crew. As a result, a strike will begin on Friday morning. SAS states that “a limited number” of flights will be affected today.

A total of 120 cabin crew members are striking starting Friday. There is disagreement over both working conditions and pay, says Martinus Røkkum, leader of the SAS Norway Cabin Association in Parat.

SAS has not been willing to meet any of our demands. Therefore, we had no choice but to go on strike, he says.

He mentions that all SAS flights will eventually be affected and that SAS planes will remain grounded until their demands are met.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience this conflict causes, and we are working hard to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. Our priority now is to minimize disruptions in the flight schedule and support our affected customers with rebookings to alternative departures and provide as much detailed information as possible.”

Schmidt says that they aim to resume negotiations as soon as possible.

We believe that it should be possible to find a solution that is attractive to our Norwegian cabin crew while also ensuring the company’s competitiveness.