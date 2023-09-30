SAS bids farewell to Boeing 737 fleet in upcoming special flight

SAS Scandinavian Airlines is nearing the end of its Boeing 737 era as part of cost-cutting efforts and fleet optimisation. On November 19, 2023, SAS’s last Boeing 737 (LN-RRB), known as Dag Viking, will embark on its final commercial flight, between Stockholm and its home Oslo, under the appropriate flight number SK737.

The airline’s financial outlook is improving, with its first quarterly profit since 2019, signifying progress in its recovery journey.

In response to post-pandemic challenges and financial difficulties, SAS has accelerated its transition to a more streamlined aircraft fleet based on Airbus aircraft.

SAS currently operates a fleet of 94 aircraft, primarily narrowbodies and regional jets for its extensive European network. While the Boeing 737 family played a significant role in the past, the Airbus A320 aircraft now take precedence. The fleet includes three Airbus A321s, 47 Airbus A320s, four Airbus A319s, 17 Mitsubishi CRJ-900s, seven ATR 72s, seven Airbus A330s, four Airbus A350s,, and last but not least, five Boeing 737-700s.

The remaining five Boeing 737-700s are among the oldest in the fleet, with an average age of 18.9 years. Historically, SAS has operated a total of 116 Boeing 737 family aircraft.

The flight number SK737 used to be assigned to flights from St. Petersburg and Copenhagen, but for evident reasons this route is no longer flown.

On 19 November, Dag Viking will complete the final commercial Boeing 737 flight for SAS. If you want to be a part of its last journey, make sure to reserve a seat on SK737, in the app our on our website. ??#flysas #farewell737 pic.twitter.com/v89pLmv8TW — SAS – Scandinavian Airlines (@SAS) September 29, 2023