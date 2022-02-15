SAS baggage handlers strike: show up for work or you will be fired!

The baggage handlers working at Copenhagen Airport for Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS), who have refused to work during three executive days, will now risk of losing their jobs if they do not show up for work. The airline announced in a press statement to Danish news outlet DR Nyheder.

The announcement from SAS comes in the wake of yesterday’s decision in the Labor Court, which has ordered the staff at SAS Ground Handling to resume their work.

According to SAS, employees must have confirmed before last night 23:59 (UTC +1) that they will show up for work in accordance with shift schedules.

At the same time, SAS points out that the employee himself chooses to terminate his employment if he or she fails to indicate whether he or she intends to attend work.

SAS also writes that it expects employees to show up for work today so that the airline can offer passengers the service expected of the company.

The baggage employees have stopped working in protest against what they call “longer working hours and lower wages” as well as a lack of responsiveness from SAS’ management.