SAS announces direct flights to Greenland’s capital Nuuk for Summer 2025, expanding Arctic travel options

Starting June 27, 2025, SAS will introduce direct flights from Copenhagen (CPH) to Nuuk (GOH), Greenland, marking the airline’s return to Greenland after over 20 years. The route launch coincides with the opening of Nuuk’s new international airport, improving connectivity between Greenland and SAS’ global network through Copenhagen.

This route will operate during the summer season, with flights scheduled three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

SAS highlights the increasing demand for adventurous travel experiences and sees this new service as a way to position Nuuk as an exciting destination for global travellers. The launch also builds on SAS’ commercial agreement with Air Greenland and their role within the SkyTeam alliance, reinforcing Copenhagen as a major hub for international and Arctic connections.

The route is pending final governmental approval.