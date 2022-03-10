SAS and travel group Apollo sign agreement concerning summer charter flights

SAS and travel group Apollo have signed an agreement on charter production for summer 2022 worth just over SEK 1 billion. Flights will depart from around 20 locations in Sweden, Norway and Denmark and fly to around 30 Mediterranean destinations in Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, Albania, and Turkey.

Within the framework of their three-year collaboration, SAS and Apollo have signed an agreement concerning this summer’s charter flights within Scandinavia for a total of approximately 150,000 passengers.

The collaboration with Apollo is SAS’s largest agreement with a charter operator and the total contract value amounts to around SEK 3.4 billion for the first three years.

SAS continues to phase in new fuel-efficient aircraft and has now one of Europe’s most modern fleets. The charter flights will be flown using the new Airbus A320 aircraft offering the passengers a more comfortable and sustainable way of travel.

SAS strives to be a leader in sustainable aviation and works hard to reduce emissions. SAS does this, for example, with modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and by using sustainable aviation fuels and aims to reduce climate-affecting emissions by 25 percent in 2025.

