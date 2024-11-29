SAS and Sunweb sign expanded 740M SEK charter flight agreement through 2027

SAS and Sunweb have signed a 740 million SEK contract, extending their partnership until summer 2027. The deal, including Airtours’ operations in Sweden, will see SAS operate charter flights from Denmark and Sweden to 13 destinations like Corfu and Bodrum.

The new contract marks a significant increase from the previous 200 million SEK contract. SAS will use its fuel-efficient A320neo aircraft to serve passengers from Stockholm Arlanda, Gothenburg, and Copenhagen.

Both companies emphasize their shared commitment to quality, reliability, and long-term growth in the Nordic charter market.