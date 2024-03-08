SAS and Norwegian Armed Forces ink deal for strategic air evacuation

SAS and the Norwegian Armed Forces have signed a new agreement for strategic air evacuation, ensuring continued capacity using SAS’ latest Airbus A320neo aircraft. The deal, comprising a cooperation agreement for designing an A320neo-based solution and an operational assignment agreement, replaces the current aircraft and will be effective from 2025.

SAS Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Verhagen, expressed gratitude for the selection, highlighting the A320neo’s next-generation features and lower emissions. The A320neo, capable of being converted into a flying hospital, boasts 18% lower CO2 emissions and 30% less noise, providing a more favourable environment for evacuees and crew.

The agreement strengthens the strategic evacuation capacity for the future, allowing the Norwegian Armed Forces to repatriate civilians and military personnel, including intensive care patients, worldwide. Brigadier General Anders Jernberg, Commander of the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation, emphasised the unique collaboration between private business and the Armed Forces, creating a total defence capacity. The Norwegian Armed Forces Joint Medical Services will play a pivotal role in the medical evacuation operation, contributing professional expertise for the new aircraft.

The Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation acts as the contract partner on behalf of the Norwegian Armed Forces, solidifying the collaboration’s significance for national and international operations.