SAS Airbus A350-900 makes emergency return to Copenhagen after lightning strike

On 24 September 2024, an SAS Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A350-900 registered SE-RSD bound for Shanghai Pudong as flight SK997 had to return to Copenhagen after being struck by lightning shortly after takeoff.

Flight SK997 experienced the strike during its climb, and while all systems were reportedly functioning normally, the crew decided to turn back for a precautionary inspection. The aircraft safely made an overweight landing at Copenhagen Airport, with service vehicles on standby.

The flight was postponed until the next day due to thunderstorms forecasted in the area. The affected aircraft, “Halvard Viking,” has been in SAS service since July 2020.