SAS adds Summer flights between Stockholm and Iceland

SAS is launching a seasonal Stockholm–Keflavik route, operating June 22 – August 11, 2025. This new service complements SAS’ year-round flights from Copenhagen and Oslo, offering more options for travellers eager to explore Iceland’s natural wonders.

Key Details

Overnight flights maximize time on the ground, ideal for long weekend trips.

The route allows travellers to experience Iceland’s midnight sun, perfect for hiking, glacier tours, and Reykjavik’s vibrant culture.

Strong Scandinavian connectivity, linking Sweden, the Baltics, and Finland to Iceland.

“We are pleased that our travellers can take full advantage of Iceland’s extended daylight hours while also benefiting from our convenient schedule,” said Henrik Winell, SAS Vice President Network.