Home Airports Keflavik Airport (KEF) SAS adds Summer flights between Stockholm and Iceland

SAS adds Summer flights between Stockholm and Iceland

By
André Orban
-
0
19

SAS is launching a seasonal Stockholm–Keflavik route, operating June 22 – August 11, 2025. This new service complements SAS’ year-round flights from Copenhagen and Oslo, offering more options for travellers eager to explore Iceland’s natural wonders.

Key Details

  • Overnight flights maximize time on the ground, ideal for long weekend trips.
  • The route allows travellers to experience Iceland’s midnight sun, perfect for hiking, glacier tours, and Reykjavik’s vibrant culture.
  • Strong Scandinavian connectivity, linking Sweden, the Baltics, and Finland to Iceland.

We are pleased that our travellers can take full advantage of Iceland’s extended daylight hours while also benefiting from our convenient schedule,” said Henrik Winell, SAS Vice President Network.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be