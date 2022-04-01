SAS adds more summer routes, flying to over 100 destinations

In response to the rising demand for travel, SAS is introducing more direct routes this summer.

As the world is finally opening again and the demand for travel is rising, SAS is adding several new summer routes, flying more than 200 direct routes from Scandinavia to over 100 destinations.

In response to the increasing demand for flights to Southern Europe SAS is adding more departures to popular Mediterranean destinations and will this summer offer up to 350 weekly flights between Scandinavia and Spain.

Starting end of June, SAS will fly to 11 destinations in Italy and seven destinations in Greece. Three new routes are launched from Copenhagen to Santorini, Heraklion in Crete and Corfu. In addition, routes from Oslo and Stockholm to Tivat in Montenegro will be launched. SAS started flying from Copenhagen to Tivat last summer.

SAS is also adding a seasonal route from Stockholm to the Baltic seaside resort of Pärnu – Estonia’s “summer capital” and the second biggest tourist destination in the country after the capital Tallinn.

To further meet the increasing demand for intercontinental travel, SAS is expanding its network in North America and will start direct routes to Toronto from Copenhagen and Stockholm in June, as was communicated earlier. SAS will operate three weekly flights from Copenhagen and four weekly flights from Stockholm with the brand-new A321LR aircraft. The Toronto route will enable smooth connectivity to other Canadian cities like Montreal and Vancouver.

