SAS (re)introduces business class on European flights

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is reintroducing business class on European flights, reaffirming its commitment to premium travel and responding to growing customer demand for elevated service standards across its network. The airline originally phased out traditional business class in 2013, replacing it with the SAS Plus product as part of a cost-saving and simplification strategy. While SAS Plus offered some premium perks, it lacked the clarity, structure, and recognition of a true business class — something many international and corporate travelers have continued to expect.

The revamped European Business Class aims to provide a clearly defined and internationally recognizable premium product, designed to deliver greater comfort, enhanced flexibility, and a high level of personalized service. It replaces the former SAS Plus offering on European routes with a more structured and cohesive premium experience.

“Many of our comfort- and quality-focused travelers expect a clearly defined European Business Class that aligns with international standards,” said Paul Verhagen, Chief Commercial Officer at SAS. “While SAS Plus has provided an upgraded experience, it has lacked the recognition and clarity that travelers seek. With the reintroduction of European Business Class, we are ensuring that SAS offers the premium experience of a top European airline.”

The new service will be available across all international European flights, including intra-Scandinavian routes. Ticket sales will open on May 6.

Key Features of SAS European Business Class

Enhanced Dining Experience

A new premium Food & Beverage concept featuring flexible meal options, locally sourced ingredients, and reusable porcelain tableware. This move not only enhances the onboard experience but also aligns with SAS’ sustainability goals by reducing plastic use and food waste.

Dedicated Cabin Section

Business Class travelers will be seated at the front of the aircraft, in a clearly defined area separated by a curtain and overhead divider, providing a more tranquil and exclusive environment.

Blocked Middle Seats

To maximize personal space and comfort, the middle seat in each Business Class row will remain unoccupied.

Priority Services on the Ground

Passengers will benefit from priority check-in and boarding, as well as greater access to airport lounges—streamlining the premium journey from airport to arrival.