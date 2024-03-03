Norway’s King Harald on his way home from Malaysia on an SAS medevac plane

Norway’s King Harald V, aged 87, has been discharged from a Malaysian hospital and is returning home to Oslo, via Sharjah, on a medical evacuation plane, a Boeing 737-700 registered LN-RPJ.

The king was receiving treatment for an infection and had a temporary pacemaker installed while on a private trip in Langkawi. The aircraft, operated by SAS and refitted for patient transport, departed from Langkawi Airport. Queen Sonja accompanied the king, and upon their return to Norway, he will be checked into a hospital for further care.

The crown prince will serve as regent during King Harald’s two-week sick leave. The king, Europe’s oldest living monarch, has a history of hospitalizations and heart surgery.

The journey has been the most watched flight on Flightradar24 on 3 March.