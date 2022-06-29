Navigate

No pilot strike at SAS yet: the mediation between SAS and the SAS Scandinavia pilots’ unions is prolonged 72 hours

After weeks of mediation, the mediators have, together with SAS and the SAS Scandinavia pilots’ unions, decided to extend the deadline of the mediation until 2 July 2022 at 00:01 CET. SAS welcomes the mediators’ decision as it continues to be the company’s firm ambition to reach an agreement and avoid a strike.
SAS chief negotiator Marianne Hernæs informs the press that the deadline is now set at 00.00 on 2 July: “We have seen that we have had a constructive dialogue, especially the last two days. So that is why we give ourselves time to have a good dialogue further as well and dig into the challenges we have,” says Hernæs.
June 29, 2022, 01:15

