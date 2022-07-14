No deal between SAS and pilot unions yet – Disastrous financial consequences for the airline

Ar the time of writing, there is no agreement between SAS management and SAS pilots’ union representatives. The negotiations started at 09:00 on Thursday morning. The two parties later recessed for dinner and intend to negotiate will until late on Thursday evening in Stockholm. Union leaders are only moderately optimistic that a solution will be found today.

Meanwhile, SAS has published a statement drawing attention on the financial consequences of the strike.

The strikes undertaken by the SAS Scandinavia pilots’ unions, which began on July 4, 2022, already have severely impacted the liquidity and overall financial position of SAS AB and threaten the Company’s ability to ultimately successfully raise critically needed near-term and long-term capital to fund the Company’s successful reorganisation.

As of today, the strike has so far caused over 2,550 flight cancellations which have affected over 270,000 passengers. The estimated effect of the strike is approximately SEK 100-130 million (EUR 10-13 million) per day or roughly SEK 1.0-1.3 billion (EUR 100-130 milllion) in costs so far.