New Summer route: Bilbao Airport adds Copenhagen connection amid record passenger growth

Bilbao Airport (Loiu) will welcome a new connection to Copenhagen, Denmark, operated by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) starting summer 2024. The route will feature twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays from late June to mid-August, with the potential to extend through October.

This addition complements Vueling’s existing year-round connection to Copenhagen. Regional officials, including Sonia Pérez Ezquerra, Deputy for Transport, and Inés Zalbide, Director of Bilbao Air, praised SAS’s decision as a sign of growing confidence in the airport’s prospects.

The announcement coincides with record-breaking passenger numbers. In October, the airport welcomed 624,262 travellers, a 2.1% year-over-year increase, marking its best October ever. For the year, passenger traffic is up 7.2%, with 5.8 million passengers recorded through October. Aircraft operations also rose modestly, boosting airline profitability through higher occupancy rates.