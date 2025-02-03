New direct flights from London to Sweden’s top ski resorts

Scandinavian Mountains Airport has announced new direct flights from London to Sweden’s premier ski destination, Sälen. Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will operate weekly Sunday flights from London Heathrow between 2nd February and 30th March 2025, while Crystal Ski Holidays will launch flights from London Gatwick starting 21st December 2025, running through 5th April 2026.

These flights provide quick access to Sweden’s renowned winter resorts, with Sälen just a 10-minute transfer from the airport. The region offers over 250 pistes, family-friendly slopes, and activities such as dog sledging and snowmobile safaris.