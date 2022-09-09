Navigate

Nearly 2 million passengers travel with SAS in August 2022

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Airbus A320 planes parked at Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup, Denmark, on March 15, 2020. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT kod 50090

In August 1.9 million passengers traveled with SAS, an increase of approximately 70% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by approximately 64% compared with the same period last year. In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers increased with 40% and capacity was increased by 38%, as operations picked-up again following the 15-day pilot strike. The flown load factor for August was 79%, an improvement of 18 percentage points compared to August last year.

We are pleased to see operations picking up again in August, where we again had almost 2 million customers travelling with us. The total number of passengers was negatively affected by the pilot-strike as it led to lower sales during that period. We continue executing our restructuring plan, SAS FORWARD that will lead to SAS being a financially stable airline, providing the service our customers are expecting”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

