Emergency landing of SAS flight at Brussels Airport

A Smartlynx Airbus A320 plane registered ES-SAB, operating SAS flight SK1804 from Malaga to Stockholm Arlanda with 114 passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing in Brussels on Sunday evening. The plane landed at Brussels Airport around 22:00 to be examined for two hours.

“There was a smell of smoke in the cabin,” says Lars Andersen at the SAS press service. “It was an emergency landing. Technicians were on site as soon as the plane landed,” added Irena Busic, press manager at SAS.

The aircraft took off again from Brussels Monday morning at 00:25 to arrive at its destination at 02:10, three and a half hours late.

The agreement between SAS and Smartlynx expires at the end of November. It was worth noticing that the plane had a TUI logo.