Close to 2 million passengers travelled with SAS in June

During June more than 1.9 million passengers travelled with SAS, an increase of approximately 220% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased at the same time by approximately 150% compared with the same period last year. In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers increased by 7% and capacity increased by 6%. The flown load factor for June was 80%, an improvement of 33 percentage points compared to June last year.

“Overall ticket sales have been positive in June, even if the whole aviation ecosystem still faces challenges in the global ramp-up. The notice of strike from the SAS Scandinavia pilots’ unions started impacting our bookings toward the end of the month. Our customers who for a long time have been longing to travel, had their plans disrupted in the middle of summer peak season, when we were looking forward to flying passengers. We continue our SAS FORWARD restructuring plan in which all stakeholders need to participate in order to secure SAS’ financial stability. To successfully continue the transformation of SAS we filed for Chapter 11 in the US on July 5. Update on the progress will be published once available”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

July 7, 2022 11:00