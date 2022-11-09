Close to 2 million passengers travelled with SAS in October (+41%)

In October, 1.93 million passengers travelled with SAS, an increase of approximately 38% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by approximately 41% compared with the same period last year. In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers decreased by 3% and capacity increased by 1%. The flown load factor for October was 75%, an improvement of 13 percentage points compared to October last year.

“We are pleased that we had almost 2 million passengers flying with us in October, a healthy number despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. We continue to make progress in our chapter 11-process in the U.S. We recently announced that we have reached agreements with additional lessors to amend existing aircraft and equipment lease agreements, which will result in cost-savings, and which represents another step towards reaching our targets in the SAS FORWARD plan”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

November 8, 2022 11:00