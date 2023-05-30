Bomb threat on board SAS flight, one passenger detained

SAS flight SK4224 between Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden and Vaasa, Finland in the afternoon of 30 May got delayed to a bomb threat on board. Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900ER (registered ES-ACB). The captain of the flight raised the alarm after a passenger threatened to detonate a bomb on board.

The police arrested the suspected perpetrator and removed him from the flight. “We have removed a passenger from the aircraft, suspecting him of illegal threats against a group,” police spokesperson Towe Hägg told local press.

“Passengers were asked to remove their luggage from the plane so police could do a search but the police did not find any bomb or other dangerous object that would have been suitable for harming others,” Towe Hägg said.

After a delay of one hour and twenty minutes, the aircraft departed destination Vaasa.