An SAS flight to Oslo diverts to Stavanger because of icy conditions, then returns to Copenhagen

SAS flight SK1460 was supposed to fly from Copenhagen to Oslo Gardermoen, but had to fly around to Stavanger Sola and then back to Copenhagen.

SK1460, operated by a CityJet CRJ-900LR registered EI-FPJ, took off from Copenhagen at 15.00, headed for Gardermoen, but that this flight had to be diverted to Sola Airport in Stavanger. As of 18.55, the plane was on its way back to Copenhagen, so that the travellers could get on the next flight to Oslo Gardermoen.

“It is rain that freezes when it reaches the ground at Gardermoen, which is a known problem at this airport. SK1460 had to use its alternative airport due to the weather situation,” says SAS spokesman Knut Morten Johansen, adding that there are 74 passengers on board the aircraft.

The press contact at Avinor, Nikolai Austerheim, says that fortunately, Oslo Airport has not experienced other planes being unable to land.

