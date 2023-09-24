An SAS flight from Svalbard returns to the airport due to failing air system

An SAS flight from Longyearbyen (Svalbard/Spitzbergen archipelago) to Oslo had to turn back due to technical issues with its air system. The system overheated, triggering an automatic shutdown, causing the cabin to become very cold.

SAS flight SK4499, operated by Airbus A320neo registered LN-RGO, left Longyearbyen 15 minutes late at 07:50. A few minutes into the flight, the air system ran into an overheating problem and was automatically shut down. As a precaution, the captain decided to return to Longyearbyen, where he landed at 09:20.

The duration of the delay is uncertain, but two technicians are en route on an SAS plane to inspect the aircraft and air system, with the goal of resuming the flight at around 16:50. However, at the time of writing, the plane has not taken off yet.