SAS Airbus A330 encounters turbulence, U.S. bound flight returns all the way to Copenhagen

On 14 November, a SAS Airbus A333 (registered LN-RKS) operated flight SK957 between Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden and Miami, United States. Mid-flight severe turbulence, however, forced the crew to return to Europe. Roughly five hours after the incident, the aircraft landed at the Danish airport of Copenhagen.

The reason to take the long diversion, in stead of opting for a re-routing to Canada or the United States indicates that nobody sustained (major) injuries. Indeed, the aircraft required a technical inspection in a SAS base.

Passengers were accommodated in hotels and will resume their journey today, 15 November, to Miami.