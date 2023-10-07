2.3 million passengers travelled with SAS during September (+17%)

2.3 million passengers travelled with SAS in September, a 17 percent increase compared with the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased 18 percent and RPK increased 18 percent, compared with the same month last year. The flown load factor for September was 78 percent.

“We are pleased to see a continued strong demand for travel. 2.3 million passengers travelled with SAS in September, up 17 percent from the same month last year. September also came with other good news for SAS, as we won a Red Dot Award for our redesigned app and earned a five-star rating in the 2023 global APEX customer ranking. Both achievements are a result of our hard work to continue building Scandinavia’s leading airline,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS

October 6, 2023 11:00