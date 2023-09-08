2.3 million passengers travelled with SAS during August (+22%)

2.3 million passengers travelled with SAS in August, a 22 percent increase compared with the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased 16 percent and RPK increased 17 percent, compared with the same month last year. The flown load factor for August was 79 percent.

“SAS concludes a busy summer season with 7.1 million passengers during June, July and August combined. The number of passengers in August increased 22 percent compared with the same month last year. We worked hard to ramp up for the summer season and we are pleased to see the strong demand and high passenger numbers. We continue to see healthy demand for travel, and we will increase capacity for the winter season too,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

September 7, 2023 11:00