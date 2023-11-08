2.2 million passengers travelled with SAS during October (+14%)

2.2 million passengers travelled with SAS in October, a 14 percent increase compared with the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by 15 percent and RPK increased by 17 percent, compared with the same month last year. The flown load factor for October was 76 percent.

“Healthy demand for travel continued in October, with 2.2 million passengers travelling with SAS. But the even bigger and more important news is that we have reached a key milestone in our SAS FORWARD plan by entering into an investment agreement with the winning bidder consortium of SAS’ exit financing solicitation process. The investment shows that our new investors believe in SAS and our potential to remain at the forefront of the airline industry for years to come,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS