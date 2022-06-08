1.8 million passengers travelled with SAS in May

During May more than 1.8 million passengers travelled with SAS, an increase of approximately 350% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased at the same time by 200% compared with the same period last year. In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers increased by 18% and capacity increased by 13%. The flown load factor for May was 71%, an improvement of 35 percentage points compared to May last year.

“Our ramp-up continues and I am happy to share we have now also started flying to and from Toronto. Overall ticket sales are positive as we are approaching the summer peak period. However, the whole aviation ecosystem is currently faced with challenges and to minimize the operational risk for summer SAS has made pro-active adjustments to its traffic program. Meanwhile, the crucial work on the necessary transformation of SAS continues”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

June 8, 2022 11:00