1.8 million passengers travelled with SAS during November (+10%)

1.8 million passengers travelled with SAS in November, a 10 percent increase compared with the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased 11 percent and RPK increased 17 percent, compared to November 2022. The flown load factor for November was 72 percent.

“1.8 million passengers travelled with SAS in November, which represents a passenger volume increase of 10 percent compared to November last year. We are also pleased to see that regularity reached 99.2 percent for November, and that our load factor increased with 3.3 percentage points compared to the same period last year. During the month, the US Court approved SAS’ entry into the investment agreement with the winning bidder consortium of our exit financing process. We are very proud to have reached this key milestone in our SAS FORWARD plan, and it shows SAS’ potential to remain at the forefront of the airline industry for years to come,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.