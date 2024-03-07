1.7 million passengers travelled with SAS during February (+8%)

1.7 million passengers travelled with SAS in February, an 8 percent increase compared with the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by 17 percent and RPK increased by 21 percent, compared with February 2023. The flown load factor for February was 73 percent.

“We continue to see a growing number of passengers choosing to travel with SAS. In February, 1.7 million passengers travelled with us, up 8 percent from last year. We are also pleased to see a very stable operational performance, especially for a winter month, with regularity at 99.2 percent. We look forward to continue strengthening our position in Scandinavia as we approach the summer season,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.