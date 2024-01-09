1.6 million passengers travelled with SAS in December (+6%)

1.6 million passengers travelled with SAS in December, a 6 percent increase compared with the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by almost 12 percent and RPK increased by 14 percent, compared to December 2022. The flown load factor for December was 73 percent.

“1.6 million passengers travelled with SAS in December, which represents a passenger volume increase of 6 percent compared to last year. In December, Skellefteå City Airport became the first individual airport in Sweden to join SAS’s Corporate Sustainability programme, and we hope this partnership will inspire other companies to join and be part of the journey to transform aviation for generations to come. SAS is also expanding its flight offerings and increasing capacity in the summer traffic programme. This summer, SAS will fly to over 130 destinations in more than 40 countries, with added frequencies to popular destinations in Europe, North America and Asia and nine new destinations in Europe,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS