1.5 million passengers travelled with SAS in April

During April more than 1.5 million passengers travelled with SAS, an increase of approximately 380% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased at the same time by 190% compared with the same period last year. In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers increased by 7% and capacity increased by 15%. The flown load factor for April was 71%, an improvement of 41 percentage points compared to April last year.

“We continue the ramp-up and see the highest number of passengers since March 2020. Looking forward, sales and booking trends are positive for the summer period ahead. Traffic to and from Asia remains a challenge due to remaining COVID-19 restrictions as well as the geopolitical situation, that impacts the recovery of far-Eastern traffic. We remain focused on building a competitive and financially strong SAS, which will be achieved through the success of the SAS FORWARD transformation plan”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

May 6, 2022 11:00