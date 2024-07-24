Saurya Airlines crashes after take-off from Kathmandu, Nepal; 19 feared dead

On 23 July, a Saurya Airlines (also known as Kuber Airlines) Canadair CRJ-200 (registered 9N-AME) lost control and crashed immediately after take-off from runway 02 at Kathmandu-Intl Airport, Nepal.

The aircraft was operating a domestic flight to Pokhara. At least 13 of the 19 passengers on board did not survive. A search and rescue mission is ongoing.

The following images appeared on social media:

2024-07-24: Saurya Airlines CRJ-200 had crashed on take-off at Kathmandu-Tribhuvan Intl Airport(VNKT), Nepal with 19 people on board. The flight was bound for Pokhara. More to come.. pic.twitter.com/mKZ0gql4sY — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 24, 2024

Shocking footage of #Saurya #Airlines flight crash today at #TIA, Kathmandu. The flight, bound for Pokhara, experienced a runway excursion, leading to a tragic accident. Nineteen people, including crew members, were on board. As per preliminary media reports, the plane flipped… pic.twitter.com/nDuTwEl4dx — Niraj B (@NirajNPL) July 24, 2024