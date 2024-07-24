Saurya Airlines crashes after take-off from Kathmandu, Nepal; 19 feared dead

Bart Noëth
On 23 July, a Saurya Airlines (also known as Kuber Airlines) Canadair CRJ-200 (registered 9N-AME) lost control and crashed immediately after take-off from runway 02 at Kathmandu-Intl Airport, Nepal.

The aircraft was operating a domestic flight to Pokhara. At least 13 of the 19 passengers on board did not survive. A search and rescue mission is ongoing.

The following images appeared on social media: