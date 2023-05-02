Saudia unveils VantageSOLO suites and Summer 2024 destinations (also to/from Brussels Airport)

During the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Saudia (formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines) unveiled their newest business class seat. Visitors of the SAUDIA’s booth in Dubai have the opportunity to experience the VantageSOLO suite, which will be fitted on the airline’s new Airbus A321 XLR aircraft.

Saudia plans to take delivery of their first Airbus A321neo (XLR) in 2024, and will cover – as from Summer 2024 – destinations across Europe, the Indian subcontinent and Africa including Milan and Rome (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Brussels (Belgium), the Maldives, and Dakar (Senegal), most likely from Jeddah, the country’s commercial center.

“The VantageSOLO suite provides significantly more privacy than previous business class seats, with a privacy shield around the back and an additional door at the aisle. The spacious seats can be reclined fully into bed mode, whilst the suite also features an 18” screen for enhanced viewing, and increased storage space,” the airline said.

In addition to the launch of VantageSOLO suite, SAUDIA has announced its new economy class seat, the z400. The seat will feature a 13” screen and a generous seat recline.