Saudia unveils major rebranding strategy

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has unveiled a significant rebranding strategy aimed at entering a new era. The announcement took place in Jeddah in the presence of dignitaries, media correspondents, and aviation experts. This rebranding aligns with Saudia’s broader digital transformation plan, supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative.

The rebranding focuses on enhancing customer services with digital innovations and celebrating Saudi culture to create an authentic guest experience. This includes a unique fragrance and sound identity, locally inspired cuisine, and new uniforms for cabin crew and ground staff. The brand’s colours, green, blue, and sand, reflect Saudia’s expansion plans and its mission to connect the world to Saudi Arabia while emphasising the Kingdom’s values.

In parallel, Saudia is undergoing a substantial digital transformation, pioneering the use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) with “SAUDIA,” a virtual assistant. This digital transformation aims to improve the customer experience, streamline operations, and ensure data security through global partnerships.

Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, emphasised the airline’s evolution from its early days to becoming one of the largest in the region. The rebranding integrates Saudia’s heritage with a forward-looking vision to engage the world.

Saudia’s efforts align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to make the Kingdom a global aviation leader by enhancing safety, sustainability, and the overall customer experience, with the goal of welcoming around 330 million visitors to Saudi Arabia by 2030.