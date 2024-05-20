Saudia Group orders 105 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft to boost aviation sector

Saudia Group, comprising the national carrier Saudia and low-cost airline flyadeal, has placed a firm order for 105 A320neo Family aircraft. This includes 12 A320neo and 93 A321neo jets, increasing Saudia Group’s Airbus order backlog to 144 A320neo family aircraft.

The announcement was made at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, attended by key officials including H.E. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, and H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group.

Engr. Al-Omar highlighted the airline’s plans to meet rising demand and expand its operations across over 100 destinations on four continents, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. This ambitious plan aims to boost tourism, create jobs, and enhance the national economy.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry of Airbus emphasised the A320neo Family’s role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by enhancing aviation capabilities, offering efficiency, superior economics, and reduced environmental impact.

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract over 150 million tourists by 2030, and this aircraft order will significantly contribute to achieving this goal. The A320neo Family, known for its popularity and efficiency, promises substantial fuel savings, noise reduction, and the capacity to use Sustainable Aviation Fuel, aligning with Airbus’s sustainability goals.