Saudia Cargo, WFS and Cainiao Group kick off cooperation in Liege

Saudia Cargo, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), and Cainiao Group have launched a strategic collaboration at Cainiao’s Liege eHub in Liege Airport, Belgium, aiming to optimise cross-border e-commerce trade logistics.

The partnership, which solidifies their longstanding relationship, focuses on operational streamlining and logistics innovations. The eHub, currently leased by WFS, has undergone enhancements by Cainiao, including temperature-controlled facilities and BCP certification for transporting perishable goods.

The collaboration addresses the growing demand for high-quality logistics operations in cross-border e-commerce, specifically in the Middle East and European markets. The initiative includes specific freighter flights, innovative technology solutions, and a commitment to operational excellence.