On 9 September, a second Saudia Cargo flight arrived at Maastricht Aachen Airport in a series expected to become weekly.

The incoming flight is a charter flight for and from the existing customers of the airport: Atlantic. The flights are provisionally operated with a Boeing 747-400.

Saudia Cargo is no stranger to Maastricht Aachen Airport. In 2022, the airline operated cargo flights to and from our airport twice a week.