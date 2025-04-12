Saudia Cargo expands global network with new routes to Zhengzhou, China, and Liege, Belgium

Saudia Cargo has launched new freighter routes connecting Zhengzhou (China) to Liège (Belgium), and Liège to Dammam (Saudi Arabia), enhancing trade links between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The move supports Saudi Vision 2030 by boosting e-commerce and logistics capacity. Two weekly flights will operate from Zhengzhou to Liège, while the Liège–Dammam route, launched on April 3, raises the company’s total weekly flights from Liège to 11.

The expansion strengthens Saudi Arabia’s role as a global logistics hub.