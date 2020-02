On 1 February, a Saudia Cargo Boeing 747-400 (TC-MCT) operated flight SV919 between Dammam King Fahd Airport, Saudi Arabia and Zaragoza, Spain. During take-off, however, the aircraft scraped its tail along the runway.

The aircraft leveled off at 7,000 feet and entered into a holding pattern west of the airport. After determination that the damage was serious, the pilots climbed to 18,000 feet and decided to divert to Jeddah Airport. Following pictures appeared on social media.