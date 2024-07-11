Saudi Airlines flight landing gear catches fire during touchdown at Peshawar Airport

Saudi Airlines flight SV792 from Riyadh caught fire upon landing at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport on Thursday. The incident involved the aircraft’s left-hand side landing gear, which sparked and smoked as it touched down.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) quickly alerted the pilots and informed fire and rescue services. CAA fire vehicles swiftly extinguished the flames, preventing a major accident.

All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated from the Airbus A330-300 registered HZ-AQ28 using an inflatable slide.

The airport remains operational, with all flights continuing as scheduled.

Video footage shows the emergency evacuation process, with passengers using the emergency slide to disembark the aircraft.