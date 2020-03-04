SAS traffic figures for February 2020: 3.4% more passengers

Passenger growth, unit revenues and passenger yield showed good development in February as COVID-19 had a limited impact. Due to the outbreak, SAS notes a reduced demand going forward and adjusts its route network and capacity accordingly.

Total capacity (ASK) and revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) increased by 1.4% and 0.5%, respectively, compared to last year. Currency adjusted unit revenue increased by 1.1% and passenger yield increased by 2.2%.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, SAS suspended flights to/from Mainland China on 31 January, Northern Italy on 4 March and Hong Kong on 5 March. SAS is also adjusting other parts of its network and reducing capacity on routes with lower demand.

– We have noted reduced demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak, primarily on intercontinental travel and travel to/from Northern Italy, but also in other parts of our network. We continue the close dialogue with relevant authorities and follow their recommendations. To mitigate some of the negative financial effects, SAS reduces long- and short-haul network capacity on routes with low forward bookings. Given the fluid and uncertain situation, we are also pursuing a number of other initiatives to reduce costs and preserve our strong liquidity position, says Rickard Gustafson, CEO of SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Feb20 Change1 Nov19- Feb20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 3 416 0.4% 14 175 0.7% RPK (Mill.) 2 232 -0.7% 9 597 1.4% Passenger load factor 65.3% -0.7 p.p. 67.7% +0.4 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 2,035 3.4% 8,154 1.9%

Geographical development, schedule Feb20 vs. Feb19 Nov19-Feb20 vs. Nov18-Feb20 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -16.3% -9.1% -3.4% -1.1% Europe/Intrascandinavia 8.2% 6.0% 5.1% 1.9% Domestic 7.5% 5.6% 2.9% 1.5%

SAS charter traffic Feb20 Change1 Nov19-Feb20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 215 19.7% 714 8.0% RPK (Mill.) 196 17.6% 657 8.0% Load factor 90.9% -1.7 p.p. 91.9% +0.0 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 75 20.2% 216 11.0%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Feb20 Change1 Nov19-Feb20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 3 632 1.4% 14 889 1.0% RPK (Mill.) 2 428 0.5% 10 254 1.8% Load factor 66.8% -0.6 p.p. 68.9% +0.5 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 2,110 3.9% 8,370 2.1%

1 Change compared to same period last year.p.p. = percentage points

Preliminary yield and PASK Feb20 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.00 +3.7% +2.2% PASK, SEK 0.66 +2.5% +1.1% Feb20 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 83.0% Regularity 97.5% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -3.1% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometre -2.9% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 45%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020, SAS reports change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) to align with its overall goal to reduce total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2030, compared to 2005.

March 6, 2020 11:00