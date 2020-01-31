SAS suspends all flights to and from China until 9 February

The safety of our passengers and employees is our highest priority. After evaluating the situation in China regarding the Coronavirus, SAS has decided to suspend all flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing, as from tomorrow Friday 31st January, until February 9th.

SAS will also close sales for all flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing until February 29th. SAS will operate the scheduled flights outbound from Copenhagen to Shanghai and Beijing today including homebound flights from Shanghai and Beijing to Copenhagen.

Hong Kong will be serviced as scheduled, and SAS will continue to monitor the situation in constant dialogue with authorities regarding information about the situation.

Refunds and rebooking possibilities are offered for affected passengers.

Passengers holding a ticket issued on or before 28th January for a flight to and from Shanghai and Beijing between 10th February and 29th February, also have the possibility to rebook once free of charge to a flight on the original route or to cancel the trip.

Customers travelling to, from or via Hong Kong may voluntary change their reservation or request a refund.

SAS offers a total of 12 regular weekly connections from to Shanghai and Beijing.