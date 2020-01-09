Nearly 2 million passengers travelled with SAS in December (+2.2%)

Compared to last year, the total number of passengers increased by more than 2%. Furthermore, load factor, unit revenue and passenger yield also developed favourably versus last year.

In December, the total capacity (ASK) increased by 0.9% while the revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) increased by 2.6%, driven by growth in demand on SAS scheduled traffic. As a result, the passenger load factor improved by 1.2 percentage points to 71.1%. Currency adjusted unit revenue and passenger yield increased by 3.1% and 1.2% respectively.

– It is encouraging that more customers choose to travel with SAS, enabling us to further strengthen our position in the Scandinavian market. During December, the first of eight Airbus A350s entered our fleet, and we’re delighted that our travellers within short will experience the world’s most modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft. With the A350 aircraft, we reduce carbon emissions by up to 30 percent and noise by approximately 40% compared with the aircraft it replaces. Along with the new livery, the A350 is a symbol of a more sustainable and competitive future for SAS, says Rickard Gustafson, CEO of SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Dec19 Change1 Nov19- Dec19 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 3 429 1.4% 7 268 0.5% RPK (Mill.) 2 406 3.3% 5 073 1.7% Passenger load factor 70.2% +1.3 p.p 69.8% +0.8 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 1.916 2.2% 4.230 0.7%

Geographical development, schedule Dec19 vs. Dec18 Nov19- Dec19 vs. Nov18-Dec18 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental 2.3% 3.6% 0.4% 2.4% Europe/Intrascandinavia 4.5% 0.6% 3.5% -0.3% Domestic 2.3% -1.1% 0.2% -1.1%

SAS charter traffic Dec19 Change1 Nov19-Dec19 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 164 -8.2% 335 4.5% RPK (Mill.) 149 -7.3% 309 5.1% Load factor 91.0% +0.8 p.p. 92.2% +0.5 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 0.046 -1.1% 0.089 7.3% SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Dec19 Change1 Nov19- Dec19 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 3 593 0.9% 7 604 0.6% RPK (Mill.) 2 555 2.6% 5 383 1.9% Load factor 71.1% +1.2 p.p. 70.8% +0.9 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 1.962 2.1% 4.318 0.8% 1 Change compared to the same period last year.p.p. = percentage points Preliminary yield and PASK Dec 2019 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 0.95 +2.1% +1.2% PASK, SEK 0.67 +4.0% +3.1% Dec 2019 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 78.9% Regularity 98.1% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -2.7% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometre -2.3% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 46% Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometers

ASK – Available seat kilometers

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres

(incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020, we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2030, compared to 2005. January 9, 2020 11:00